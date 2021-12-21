Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,900 Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of UP Fintech worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

UP Fintech stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

UP Fintech Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

