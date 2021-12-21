Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at $36,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27. Jackson Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jackson Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

