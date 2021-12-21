Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 233.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 4.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 5.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the second quarter worth $4,080,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 19.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATKR stock opened at $100.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.43 and its 200 day moving average is $88.89. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $118.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $34,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

