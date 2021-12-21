Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,314 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 632,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,524,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.12.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The company had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.50) EPS. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

