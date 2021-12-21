Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,096 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.50% of Fidus Investment worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidus Investment by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fidus Investment by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Fidus Investment by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 37,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDUS opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $18.87.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

