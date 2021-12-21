Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

CQP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.04. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 274.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 96.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 30,400 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 35,044 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801.

Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

