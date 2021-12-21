Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $225.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.38.

Shares of SUI opened at $198.91 on Friday. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $137.43 and a 52-week high of $209.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.58 and its 200-day moving average is $191.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

