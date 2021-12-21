Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $25.19

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.19, but opened at $26.42. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 12,618 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOVA. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.75.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 330,687 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,765,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

