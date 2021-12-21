Symbol (XYM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.36 Billion

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Symbol has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $10.51 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00051864 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.50 or 0.08190707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,665.70 or 0.99888804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00072508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00047035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Buying and Selling Symbol

