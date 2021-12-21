Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $448.14 million and approximately $12.86 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.74 or 0.00316783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 626,528,766 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

