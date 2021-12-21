Syverson Strege & Co Increases Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.45. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

