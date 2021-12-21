Syverson Strege & Co Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Syverson Strege & Co lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 13.8% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $17,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F M Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 482,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,197,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average is $76.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

