Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Sets New 52-Week High at $148.00

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $148.00 and last traded at $147.04, with a volume of 1138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNDM. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.

The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 504.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.77 and a 200-day moving average of $116.88.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,345 shares of company stock worth $14,263,045. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

