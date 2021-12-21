Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $1.06. Targa Resources posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

In related news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Targa Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.56. 66,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,811. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 2.90. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.