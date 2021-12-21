Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Up to $24.13

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.13, but opened at $25.69. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 4 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $145,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $143,958.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,321 shares of company stock valued at $828,822 over the last ninety days. 33.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,838,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,603,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after buying an additional 234,805 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,927,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after buying an additional 153,055 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

