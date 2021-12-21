TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 367,800 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 2.2% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,013 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 353,081 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 175,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after buying an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,573 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $40.91. 182,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,582,512. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average is $44.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

