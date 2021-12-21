TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Takes $148.72 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,144,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,722,000. KE comprises approximately 34.5% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of KE by 902.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 223,591 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 77.3% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,046,000 after buying an additional 7,141,645 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter worth approximately $6,847,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KE by 15.8% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 7,376,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,691,000 after buying an additional 1,006,468 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter worth approximately $656,000.

Get KE alerts:

BEKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays started coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.59.

BEKE traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.34. 43,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,832,558. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.17 and a beta of -1.46. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.