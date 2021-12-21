TD Securities Cuts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$29.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a C$25.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.06.

AC stock opened at C$19.89 on Friday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$19.31 and a 52-week high of C$31.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.56.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.46) by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.50, for a total transaction of C$304,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$678,267.50.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

