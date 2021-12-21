Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target Increased to $470.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TDY opened at $411.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $436.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.59. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $350.01 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,571 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

