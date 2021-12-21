Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 130.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,041 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 58.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 459,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 22,523 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $145,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TME shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.