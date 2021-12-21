Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.49. Tenneco posted earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:TEN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $858.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.