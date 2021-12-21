Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $174.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $153.00 to $174.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.13.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $155.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.56 and its 200-day moving average is $129.05. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $104.05 and a 52-week high of $163.03. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

