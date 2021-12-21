Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Update

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 832,600 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the November 15th total of 665,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of TSCDY stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Tesco has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get Tesco alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th.

Several research analysts have commented on TSCDY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Tesco

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.