Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $805.90.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $899.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,032.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $814.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $903.78 billion, a PE ratio of 291.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

