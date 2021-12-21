Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

