Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,613,000 after buying an additional 1,765,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,601,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,656,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.08.

ZBH stock opened at $118.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

