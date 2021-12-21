Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF stock opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.