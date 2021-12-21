Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of United States Steel worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in United States Steel by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.7% during the second quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on X shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.11. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.81%.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.