Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,192 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of KBR worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBR. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,859,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 874,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after acquiring an additional 486,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,572,000 after acquiring an additional 341,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 217,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KBR opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.62 and a beta of 1.28. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -183.33%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

