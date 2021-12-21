Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,691 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 59.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

CPRT opened at $141.96 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average of $143.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

