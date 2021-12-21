Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,751 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,188,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,542,000 after buying an additional 61,818 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 28.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of -63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average of $71.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

