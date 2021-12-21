Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,407 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,407 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

