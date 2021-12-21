Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Royal Gold worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 942.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

Shares of RGLD opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.02. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.