Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Textron reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Textron by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $72.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $71.38. Textron has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.35%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.