The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 10,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 45,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,842. AES has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in AES in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of AES by 160.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

