The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $51.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get AZEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 714,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,564. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 1.38. AZEK has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $649,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,530 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 630,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after buying an additional 21,182 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 604.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,753,000 after buying an additional 745,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,193,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.