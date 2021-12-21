The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $629.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CG. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.00. 1,137,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,363,000 after acquiring an additional 601,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,993,000 after buying an additional 1,019,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,123,000 after purchasing an additional 537,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,986,000 after buying an additional 229,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,164 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

