The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Short Interest Update

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,030,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 30,750,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 980,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,063,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.78. The stock had a trading volume of 103,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,566,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $249.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $58.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.44.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

