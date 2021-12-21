The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.35

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.35 and traded as high as $5.52. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 56,169 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $84.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Dixie Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

