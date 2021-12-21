The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $349,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $90,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 785,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,042,000 after purchasing an additional 96,823 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $157.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.42 and its 200-day moving average is $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $161.72. The company has a market cap of $382.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

