The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Holdings Boosted by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 498,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,193,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 91,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TKR. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

NYSE TKR opened at $63.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $62.96 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.