The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 162.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day moving average is $68.79. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

