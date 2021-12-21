Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.31

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.31 and last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tosoh from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Tosoh alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15.

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.