Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Buys 5,000 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.30 per share, with a total value of C$191,503.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,871,058 shares in the company, valued at C$339,767,731.14.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$39.05 per share, with a total value of C$195,252.50.

On Friday, November 19th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.85 per share, with a total value of C$219,247.50.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$46.55 per share, with a total value of C$465,500.00.

TOU stock opened at C$40.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.30 billion and a PE ratio of 7.33. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1 year low of C$16.47 and a 1 year high of C$48.14.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.1700001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 11.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TOU shares. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.54.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

