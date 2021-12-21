Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 440,300 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 557,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 372,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after buying an additional 1,148,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1,762.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,154,000 after buying an additional 1,098,211 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after buying an additional 1,004,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.29. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

