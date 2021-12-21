Tranche Finance Trading Down 0.6% This Week (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $16.36 million and approximately $187,674.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001677 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00039538 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

SLICE is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

