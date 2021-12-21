Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Down 22.5% in November

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of TMICY stock opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12. Trend Micro has a 1-year low of $46.39 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $434.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.42 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 18.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Trend Micro will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMICY. Credit Suisse Group raised Trend Micro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.