Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal Sells 7,500 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $64,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tricida stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.01. 549,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30. Tricida, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $454.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,270,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 127,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 64,577 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 11,440.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 89,696 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.