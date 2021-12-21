Trip.com Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 61,370 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 890% compared to the typical volume of 6,200 call options.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. CLSA decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 380.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 61,485 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 85,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

