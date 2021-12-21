TrueDeck (TDP) Trading Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. TrueDeck has a market cap of $149,693.24 and $31,911.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00039639 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006702 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

